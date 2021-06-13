La NASA muestra ensamblado de su megacohete por primera vez



Ingenieros del Centro Espacial Kennedy de Florida, EE.UU., terminaron de bajar la etapa central de 65 metros de su megacohete SLS, situada entre dos propulsores de cohetes sólidos (SRB) más pequeños, de 54 metros. Es la primera vez que los tres elementos principales del cohete, el más potente de la historia de la NASA, permanecen juntos en su configuración de lanzamiento. (Seguir leyendo…)

