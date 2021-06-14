Periodista de CNN comparte su diagnóstico de cáncer con los espectadores

Junio 14, 2021 por Percha


La principal presentadora internacional de la cadena de televisión CNN, Christiane Amanpour, confesó que le diagnosticaron cáncer de ovario. (Seguir leyendo…)

Video – Así lo anunció en su cuenta de Twitter:

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Las 3 fotos imperdibles de La Materialista
Viral | Carro se hunde por completo en segundos
Teteo terminó feo (video)
Iván Ruíz revela por qué sacó a Abigail Soto del Show del Mediodía
Video | Así atracaron este colmado
Nuevos detalles del caso que conmocionó a España
Se entrega vigilante mató a joven en plaza comercial
Revelan la causa de muerte de Olivia
Accidente feo en desnivel de la 27 con Defilló
Nuria | Operativo en puntos de drogas que aparecen en Google Maps