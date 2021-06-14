Periodista de CNN comparte su diagnóstico de cáncer con los espectadores



La principal presentadora internacional de la cadena de televisión CNN, Christiane Amanpour, confesó que le diagnosticaron cáncer de ovario. (Seguir leyendo…)

Video – Así lo anunció en su cuenta de Twitter:

.@camanpour, you’re not only one of the best journalists in the business, you’re also one of the toughest.

Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery in the weeks ahead. No doubt you’ll end up on top.

It’s been a privilege helping you and your extraordinary team. 🙏🏻💪❤️ https://t.co/2XQvxkEeyc

— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) June 14, 2021