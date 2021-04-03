Video | Nocaut en 13 segundos



El luchador sueco de artes marciales mixtas (MMA, por sus siglas en inglés), Anton Turkalj, ha marcado un nuevo récord de tiempo en la historia del torneo Brave Combat Federation tras noquear a su rival, el kazajo Konstantin Soldatov, con un golpe de puño giratorio en tan solo 13 segundos. (Seguir leyendo…)

The record-breaking moment! The fastest KO in BRAVE CF history!

Take a bow, Anton Turkalj!#BRAVECF50 pic.twitter.com/5vfkmigTk4

— BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) April 1, 2021