Video | Nocaut en 13 segundos

Abril 3, 2021 por J.C


El luchador sueco de artes marciales mixtas (MMA, por sus siglas en inglés), Anton Turkalj, ha marcado un nuevo récord de tiempo en la historia del torneo Brave Combat Federation tras noquear a su rival, el kazajo Konstantin Soldatov, con un golpe de puño giratorio en tan solo 13 segundos. (Seguir leyendo…)

Deportes

