Primeras imágenes del terremoto en Grecia

Marzo 3, 2021 por Percha

Primeras imágenes de los efectos del terremoto de magnitud 6,3 que ha sacudido Grecia.

Las imágenes recogen algunos momentos de miedo que vivieron los vecinos de la zona afectada, donde muchas personas salieron a la calle por miedo a quedar atrapados dentro de sus viviendas. (Seguir leyendo…)

 

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Nieto de Fidel Castro se viraliza: “Somos sencillos”
La tipa de la 'mascarilla' asquerosita
Viral | Miss Pique
Niña marroquí detalla abuso físico y sexual
Anthony Hopkins moviéndose al ritmo de merengue
Muere venezolana que fue atropellada en la Churchill
Willy Aybar: “Yo pensaba que era el rey”
Haitianos que vivían en túnel del monumento de Santiago
'Historia mal contada'
Omega y el video circulando en las redes