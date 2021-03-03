Primeras imágenes del terremoto en Grecia

Primeras imágenes de los efectos del terremoto de magnitud 6,3 que ha sacudido Grecia.

Las imágenes recogen algunos momentos de miedo que vivieron los vecinos de la zona afectada, donde muchas personas salieron a la calle por miedo a quedar atrapados dentro de sus viviendas. (Seguir leyendo…)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck central Greece on Wednesday, sending people rushing from their houses but drawing no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. pic.twitter.com/37HRgW6Fzo

