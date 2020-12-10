Terremoto de 6.2 sacude las costas de Taiwán

Un sismo de magnitud 6.2 se produjo este jueves frente a las costas de Taiwán, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos, sin que se reportaran daños inmediatos.

⚠️Rep. of #Taiwan🇹🇼: A strong #earthquake of magnitude M6.3, was registered at 27 KM NE of #Luodong, county of #Yilan. Depth: 80 KM. [PRELIM]

Date & time UTC: 2020/12/10 13:20:00.

Source: JMA.

Did you feel this earthquake?, Tell us!#EQVT,#地震,#dìzhèn,#sismo,#temblor,#terremoto. pic.twitter.com/tGqvSsGRXV

— American Earthquakes 🌋🌊🌎 (@earthquakevt) December 10, 2020