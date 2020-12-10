Terremoto de 6.2 sacude las costas de Taiwán

Diciembre 10, 2020 por Remo

Un sismo de magnitud 6.2 se produjo este jueves frente a las costas de Taiwán, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos, sin que se reportaran daños inmediatos.

