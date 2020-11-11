Video | Meteorito en el cielo en Nueva Jersey

Un meteoro gigante fue visto cruzando el cielo de Nueva Jersey la noche del domingo, y fue certificado por un video del evento y expertos que rastrean el fenómeno. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)
Chequea video a continuación
Shooting star at 7:19 in NJ while driving on the GSP. But going by 2020's track record we all know this is aliens. They found us. #Aliens #ShootingStar #NJ #GSP #GardenStateParkway pic.twitter.com/HrnaxpezGq
— Liquidalloy (Dawson) (@EggshellEgo) November 9, 2020
