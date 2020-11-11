Video | Meteorito en el cielo en Nueva Jersey



(clic foto para ver video)

Un meteoro gigante fue visto cruzando el cielo de Nueva Jersey la noche del domingo, y fue certificado por un video del evento y expertos que rastrean el fenómeno. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)

Chequea video a continuación

Shooting star at 7:19 in NJ while driving on the GSP. But going by 2020's track record we all know this is aliens. They found us. #Aliens #ShootingStar #NJ #GSP #GardenStateParkway pic.twitter.com/HrnaxpezGq

— Liquidalloy (Dawson) (@EggshellEgo) November 9, 2020