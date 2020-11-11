Video | Meteorito en el cielo en Nueva Jersey

Noviembre 11, 2020 por Remo


(clic foto para ver video)

Un meteoro gigante fue visto cruzando el cielo de Nueva Jersey la noche del domingo, y fue certificado por un video del evento y expertos que rastrean el fenómeno. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)

Chequea video a continuación

Nueva York

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
«¿Cómo la victoria de Biden afecta a los dominicanos?»
Ejecutivo de Telemundo baja de las nubes a Jorge Ramos
La tipa con la boca más grande del mundo
Video | Accidente feo. Una mujer se dio la fuga
Más sobre el asesinato de taxista en el Faro a Colón
El arte de la distracción: robo en segundos
Le arrancó el bimbolo con la boca a un ladrón
Pareja estadounidense muere en su luna de miel
Miguel Vargas feo pa' la foto
Piden justicia por hombre asesinado en Alma Rosa