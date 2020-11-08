Abinader felicita a Joe Biden

Presidente Luis Abinader
«Felicitaciones al presidente electo de EE. UU. Joe Biden y a la vicepresidente electa Kamala Harris la primera mujer en ocupar ese cargo en los Estados Unidos»
Congratulations to US president-elect @joebiden and to vicepresident-elect @kamalaharris the first woman to hold that office in the US. We share the same democratic values as those held by the US. We look forward to strengthening our political, economic and cultural partnership.
