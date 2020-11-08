Abinader felicita a Joe Biden

Noviembre 8, 2020 por Remo


Presidente Luis Abinader
«Felicitaciones al presidente electo de EE. UU. Joe Biden y a la vicepresidente electa Kamala Harris la primera mujer en ocupar ese cargo en los Estados Unidos»

*Noticias República Dominicana

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Sergio Carlo sobre su sexualidad
Video | Michael Jordan en Cap Cana
Biden gana la presidencia
Se filtran audios de Franklin Mirabal para Dianabel
La joven que estuvo ‘muerta’ durante 10 minutos en la Plaza de la Salud
¿Vicepresidenta, van a cambiar el toque de queda?
Raquel Arbaje: A mi hay que bailarme así de bueno
Kimberly sigue invicta
Resultados elecciones en Estados Unidos
Como hacer sazón casero