Video | Jeep presenta vehiculo híbrido enchufable

El fabricante estadounidense Jeep presenta su tercer modelo , el llamado Jeep Wrangler 4xe 2021
View this post on Instagram
Unplug and play. Coming December 2020. Preproduction model shown. #Jeep #4xe #Wrangler4xe #JeepWrangler #ItsAJeepThing #JeepLove #JeepFamily #Authentic #Adventure #OIIIIIIIO
A post shared by Jeep (@jeep) on Sep 3, 2020 at 6:20am PDT
Unplug and play. Coming December 2020. Preproduction model shown. #Jeep #4xe #Wrangler4xe #JeepWrangler #ItsAJeepThing #JeepLove #JeepFamily #Authentic #Adventure #OIIIIIIIO
A post shared by Jeep (@jeep) on Sep 3, 2020 at 6:20am PDT
View this post on Instagram
Great things come in grand packages. Concept model, not available for purchase. #Jeep #GrandWagoneer #Wagoneer #ItsAJeepThing #JeepLove #JeepFamily #Authentic #Adventure #OIIIIIIIO
A post shared by Jeep (@jeep) on Sep 3, 2020 at 6:22am PDT
Great things come in grand packages. Concept model, not available for purchase. #Jeep #GrandWagoneer #Wagoneer #ItsAJeepThing #JeepLove #JeepFamily #Authentic #Adventure #OIIIIIIIO
A post shared by Jeep (@jeep) on Sep 3, 2020 at 6:22am PDT
contáctenos
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: