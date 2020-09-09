Esta podría ser la foto del año



Los ganadores del concurso Fotógrafo de Vida Silvestre 2020 se darán a conocer el próximo 13 de octubre.

Dhritiman Mukherjee captó una excepcional escena con su cámara que se perfila como gran favorita para ganar el concurso Fotógrafo de Vida Silvestre del Año (WPY, por sus siglas en inglés), una iniciativa apoyada por el Museo de Historia Natural de Londres, Reino Unido. (Seguir leyendo…)

Talk about a supportive parent! In @dhritimanimages's #WPY56 Highly Commended image, a large male gharial, a critically endangered species, acts as a ferry for his numerous offspring. Discover more about this image and the others we’ve released early: https://t.co/H7ZgzXkKuy pic.twitter.com/v8mODWQHu8

— Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) September 2, 2020