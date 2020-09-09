Esta podría ser la foto del año

Septiembre 9, 2020 por Percha


Los ganadores del concurso Fotógrafo de Vida Silvestre 2020 se darán a conocer el próximo 13 de octubre.

Dhritiman Mukherjee captó una excepcional escena con su cámara que se perfila como gran favorita para ganar el concurso Fotógrafo de Vida Silvestre del Año (WPY, por sus siglas en inglés), una iniciativa apoyada por el Museo de Historia Natural de Londres, Reino Unido. (Seguir leyendo…)

 

Animales

