Nuevo look de Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel reaparece en redes sociales con nuevo look: “Como si fuera otro”.
The last visit before all this storm, I hope to see you again soon my friend, always with the best vibes ❤️👍🏻 La última visita antes de toda esta tormenta, espero volver a verte pronto mi amigo, siempre con la mejor onda ❤️👍🏻 Haircut by Me in RikRak Salon at Four Seasons Hotel
“El Sol de México” conquistó nuevamente a sus fans con un cambio de look, el cual fue revelado por el estilista profesional Luis Bonomo, quien en su cuenta oficial de Instagram presumió que fue el encargado de realizar el nuevo corte de pelo que lució el cantante. (Seguir leyendo…)
