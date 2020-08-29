ARo y JLo retiran oferta de compra de Mets

La ex estrella de las Grandes Ligas, Alex Rodríguez, y su prometida Jennifer López, se retiraron de la licitación para comprar a los New York Mets en medio de un informe de que la familia Wilpon está finalizando un trato con el multimillonario administrador de fondos de cobertura Steve Cohen.( Seguir leyendo…)
Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! #NY4ever
