ARo y JLo retiran oferta de compra de Mets

Agosto 29, 2020 por Remo


La ex estrella de las Grandes Ligas, Alex Rodríguez, y su prometida Jennifer López, se retiraron de la licitación para comprar a los New York Mets en medio de un informe de que la familia Wilpon está finalizando un trato con el multimillonario administrador de fondos de cobertura Steve Cohen.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

