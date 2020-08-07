Apagón en Manhattan

Agosto 7, 2020 por Percha


Una gran parte de Manhattan experimentó un apagón la mañana de este viernes, según el mapa de apagones de Con Edison.

La mayor parte de las interrupciones se ubican desde Upper Westside hasta Harlem. (Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea estos videos relacionados:

 

Nueva York

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Telemundo sigue despidiendo talentos
Maria Celeste despedida de Al Rojo Vivo
Nueva foto 'fuifuiu' de Natti Natasha
Myrka Dellanos reacciona al despido de Maria Celeste
Beirut | Salvó niña en fracciones de segundos!
Celinés Toribio: 'Me niego a creer esa vaina'
Viral: Lady Covid
Nuevos decretuits
El look del día: Raulin Rodriguez
Looks del dia: Kinito y Belinda