Apagón en Manhattan

Una gran parte de Manhattan experimentó un apagón la mañana de este viernes, según el mapa de apagones de Con Edison.
La mayor parte de las interrupciones se ubican desde Upper Westside hasta Harlem. (Seguir leyendo…)
There appears to be a significant #blackout in NYC now. Please be careful. View from window. @EveningEdit #NYCblackout #NewYorkCityBlackout #Manhattanblackout pic.twitter.com/UBPLBQv3cu
— Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) August 7, 2020
Here's a look at the moment the power goes out in upper Manhattan this morning at 5:17AM @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/39bcEkWJ4s
— Jeremy Settle (@JeremySettle) August 7, 2020
Woke up to no power on the #UES
More confused than scared since I was half asleep. Lol (power has since returned to my building!) pic.twitter.com/KINem50QB7
— Kristine Garcia (@graciaskristine) August 7, 2020
