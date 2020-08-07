Apagón en Manhattan



Una gran parte de Manhattan experimentó un apagón la mañana de este viernes, según el mapa de apagones de Con Edison.

La mayor parte de las interrupciones se ubican desde Upper Westside hasta Harlem. (Seguir leyendo…)

– Chequea estos videos relacionados:

Here's a look at the moment the power goes out in upper Manhattan this morning at 5:17AM @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/39bcEkWJ4s — Jeremy Settle (@JeremySettle) August 7, 2020