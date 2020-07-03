Prince Royce: ‘Fui diagnosticado con el covid-19’

Prince Royce por Instagram: Fui diagnosticado con el COVID-19 y estoy en el día número 12 desde que comenzaron los síntomas. Mi caso ha sido leve y me estoy sintiendo bien. Les comparto esto hoy para pedirles de corazón que por favor no bajemos la guardia – este virus es real y podemos estar contagiando a los demás sin siquiera saber que lo tenemos. Yo no pensaba que lo tenía pues no me sentía tan mal y si no me hago la prueba tal vez estaría propagando el virus, sin saberlo.
Este fin de semana festivo por favor mantengan la distancia social, usen sus máscaras, si no tienen que trabajar o reunirse, no lo hagan.
Para los jóvenes esto más que por cuidarnos, es para cuidar a los demás, a las personas mayores o con sistemas inmunológicos comprometidos. Por favor tomemos esto en serio, con responsabilidad y con compasión. Cuidémonos.
I was diagnosed with COVID-19 and I am on day number 12 since my symptoms began. My case has been mild and I am feeling well.
I share this with you today to ask you please not let down your guard – this virus is very real and we can have it and spread it without even knowing. I didn’t think I had it as I didn’t feel that bad and had I not gotten tested I would be spreading it to others.
This holiday weekend please maintain social distancing, use masks, if you don’t have to leave home to work or get together with others, don’t do it.
For younger people, this is more than just about taking care of ourselves, it is about taking care of others, older people and those with compromised immune systems. Please let’s take this seriously and act responsibly and with compassion. Let’s all take care of each other. #COVID19
