Leonardo DiCaprio denunció el colapso económico de Venezuela

En su post en Instagram, Leonardo DiCaprio usa las excelentes imágenes de dos fotógrafos de la Agencia AP, para ilustrar las críticas carencias de agua potable que han surgido en Venezuela.( Seguir leyendo…)
También chequea el siguiente contenido relacionado:
View this post on Instagram
From @apnews: Venezuela’s economic collapse has left most homes without reliable running water. Venezuela’s water crisis is nothing new, but it’s started driving residents to extraordinary measures — banding together to rig their own water systems and even hand dig shallow wells at home. Water today is even more important as a way to protect against the pandemic. An estimated 86% of Venezuelans reported unreliable water service, including 11% who have none at all, according to an April survey of 4,500 residents by the non-profit Venezuelan Observatory of Public Services. Click the link in @apnews to read more. #APPhotos Ariana Cubillos @aricub and Matias Delacroix @matiasdelacroix
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: