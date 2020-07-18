Leonardo DiCaprio denunció el colapso económico de Venezuela

View this post on Instagram

From @apnews: Venezuela’s economic collapse has left most homes without reliable running water.⁠ Venezuela’s water crisis is nothing new, but it’s started driving residents to extraordinary measures — banding together to rig their own water systems and even hand dig shallow wells at home. Water today is even more important as a way to protect against the pandemic.⁠ An estimated 86% of Venezuelans reported unreliable water service, including 11% who have none at all, according to an April survey of 4,500 residents by the non-profit Venezuelan Observatory of Public Services.⁠ Click the link in @apnews to read more. ⁠ #APPhotos Ariana Cubillos @aricub and Matias Delacroix @matiasdelacroix⁠