El llamado de A-Rod para dueños de equipos

Mayo 20, 2020 por Remo


“Esta es una gran oportunidad para el juego de béisbol de dar un salto adelante y mostrar liderazgo. Estos son momentos sin precedentes. Los jugadores y dueños pueden unirse y ponerse de acuerdo”( Seguir leyendo…)

