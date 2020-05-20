El llamado de A-Rod para dueños de equipos

View this post on Instagram

It’s time for owners and players to step up to the plate … together. . This is a huge opportunity for the game of baseball to take a huge leap forward and show leadership. We are in unprecedented times. Players and owners can come together to grow the pie – share in it – and have a double bottom line. . Most of all, the FANS of our amazing game deserve it. This is not about the past, or the CBA, or posturing. This is about surviving as a country – and the American pastime can again lead the way. . What are your thoughts? Text me at 305-690-0485 to tell me what you would do if you were Commissioner.