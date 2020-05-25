Nuevos protocolos del aeropuerto de Punta Cana

Mayo 24, 2020 por Remo


El Aeropuerto Internacional de Punta Cana anunció este domingo las medidas de salud y seguridad que han implementado en sus instalaciones para prevenir y controlar la propagación de COVID-19 de cara a la reapertura de vuelos comerciales que se tiene prevista para el 1ro. de julio. ( Seguir leyendo…)

