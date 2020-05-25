Nuevos protocolos del aeropuerto de Punta Cana

View this post on Instagram

Puntacana International Airport has always been committed to maintaining its operations active. This is why we are complying with all local and international standards as well as all the recommendations by the authorities to welcome tourists once again. . . Our main objective is to reactivate all operations upon tourist arrival and departure to our destination without any inconvenience. We’ve established the necessary procedures and protocols on our daily basis, to guarantee the security of all passengers when all operations start again, ensuring they are at no risk for our country.