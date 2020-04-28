“We Are One”, el festival de cine en línea

View this post on Instagram

Tribeca is proud to announce that we have joined #WeAreOne: A Global Film Festival! Starting May 29, the 10-day digital festival on @youtube features programming for free from the world’s most talented artists, storytellers, and curators. The festival will benefit the @who and local organizations helping the relief efforts for those affected by COVID-19. Visit the link in our bio to learn more and stay tuned for programming updates! #WeAreOneGFF