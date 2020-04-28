“We Are One”, el festival de cine en línea

Abril 28, 2020 por Remo


Ayer Tribeca Entertainment y YouTube anunciaron el “We Are One: A Global Film Festival”, un evento de 10 días que reúne a 20 de los festivales de cine más reconocidos a nivel mundial.
A partir del 29 de mayo hasta el 7 de junio, cinéfilos a nivel mundial podrán disfrutar de películas internacionales completamente gratis presentadas exclusivamente en YouTube.( Seguir leyendo…)

