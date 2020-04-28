“We Are One”, el festival de cine en línea

Ayer Tribeca Entertainment y YouTube anunciaron el “We Are One: A Global Film Festival”, un evento de 10 días que reúne a 20 de los festivales de cine más reconocidos a nivel mundial.
A partir del 29 de mayo hasta el 7 de junio, cinéfilos a nivel mundial podrán disfrutar de películas internacionales completamente gratis presentadas exclusivamente en YouTube.( Seguir leyendo…)
También chequea el siguiente contenido relacionado:
View this post on Instagram
Tribeca is proud to announce that we have joined #WeAreOne: A Global Film Festival! Starting May 29, the 10-day digital festival on @youtube features programming for free from the world’s most talented artists, storytellers, and curators. The festival will benefit the @who and local organizations helping the relief efforts for those affected by COVID-19. Visit the link in our bio to learn more and stay tuned for programming updates! #WeAreOneGFF
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: