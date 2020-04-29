El abogado de la muerte



Florida, USA.–El abogado Daniel Uhlfelder se viste de la muerte para visitar las playas. Su meta es crear conciencia sobre lo peligroso que es congregarse en sitios públicos en estos momentos:

Many of you have asked if I am willing to travel around Florida wearing Grim Reaper attire to the beaches and other areas of the state opening up prematurely. The answer is absolutely yes. Beginning May 1 we will hit the road here in state. Please retweet and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/UO7QKg161n

— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) April 22, 2020