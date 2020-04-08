Así celebró Wuhan el fin de la cuarentena

Abril 8, 2020 por Percha


La ciudad en donde se originó la pandemia, anunció ayer el levantamiento de las restricciones impuestas por el gobierno chino. Se trataría del primer día, desde diciembre pasado, en el cual el país que no registra ningún muerto por el COVID-19.

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Quédate en Casa: Consulta tu cédula
Coronel: ¿Con qué arma de fuego usted me va a acribillar a mi?
Perdieron su cámara en playa dominicana y la recuperan 18 meses después
Vacuna financiada por Bill Gates comenzará a ser testeada en humanos
Margarita: “¡Conmigo NO!”
'En vez de frenar, aceleró y se lo llevó'
Suspenden transporte público en el Gran Santo Domingo y el DN
Suspensión laboral no significa cancelación
El cuerpo de sobrina-nieta del presidente Kennedy fue encontrado por buzos
Viral: 'Aparición' de figura de Cristo en un río