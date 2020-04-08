Así celebró Wuhan el fin de la cuarentena



La ciudad en donde se originó la pandemia, anunció ayer el levantamiento de las restricciones impuestas por el gobierno chino. Se trataría del primer día, desde diciembre pasado, en el cual el país que no registra ningún muerto por el COVID-19.

First batch of vehicles left Wuhan after the city lift 76-day travel ban in response to #COVID19 control. pic.twitter.com/qHUwZOIvSH

My beloved city has finally lifted the ban, Wuhan I love you! #Wuhan #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FJNXE442D7

Around 10:30 PM, April 7th, the train transportation in Wuhan was about to restart, marking the end of 76 days of lockdown. 11 weeks of being trapped and battling #COVID19, Wuhan is finally reopened.

PC: 沙丘2046@weibo.com pic.twitter.com/Nu1Snu4aP1

