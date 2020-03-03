Video:El Wuhan Shake

El saludo a prueba de coronavirus, chequea:
View this post on Instagram
People concerned about shaking hands because of the coronavirus outbreak have come up with novel ways to greet each other. You too could try out the Wuhan shake, or maybe an elbow bump. #coronavirus #health #virus #covid19 #wuhan #GlobalHealth #bbcnews
A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:31am PST
People concerned about shaking hands because of the coronavirus outbreak have come up with novel ways to greet each other. You too could try out the Wuhan shake, or maybe an elbow bump. #coronavirus #health #virus #covid19 #wuhan #GlobalHealth #bbcnews
A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews) on Mar 3, 2020 at 8:31am PST
dímelo
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: