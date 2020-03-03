Video:El Wuhan Shake

Marzo 3, 2020 por Remo

El saludo a prueba de coronavirus, chequea:

Tagged with:
Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Cirujano General de EEUU pide dejar de comprar mascarillas
Aguiló le dirá adiós a la televisión
Farruko casi pierde a su hermano
Vainas que un celular Android puede hacer y un iPhone no
Mujer mata pareja en Los Alcarrizos
Tres muertos en cumpleaños de instagramer
Video: Dr. Fadul sobre coronavirus en República Dominicana
Video: Cardi B le dice "cara de batata' a Mia Cepeda
Pelea por coqueteo
VIDEO: Jóvenes que viven en una cueva [RD]