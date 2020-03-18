Foto: «Abuelo, me comprometí»

Marzo 18, 2020 por Remo

Una mujer comparte noticias de su compromiso con su abuelo, sin embargo, no pudo abrazarla en felicitaciones.:

Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

dímelo

Calientes
Pedro Martínez Jr. rumbo a Grandes Ligas
El Alfa firma contrato de 380 millones de pesos
Merenguero y su esposa en cuarentena
Investigan a Eugenio Vélez por caso Big Papi
Video: Cantante urbano queda'o sin cuarto en Europa
Fueron a matar a un hombre y al no estar, balearon a sus tres hijos
Muere piloto dominicana en carrera
Familia dominicana en cuarentena en crucero
Euri Cabral: "Humildad ante la derrota"
1.000 dólares a cada ciudadano