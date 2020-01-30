El nuevo look de Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone impacta con su nueva y sorprendente imagen.
“A veces me despierto sin ganas de hacer nada. Lo único que me apetece es relajarme. Es cierto, y cualquiera que diga lo contrario está mintiendo. Nos pasa a todos, es parte de la naturaleza humana”, ha reconocido. “Lo que pasa es que después te pones en pie, te enfadas un poco contigo mismo y te das cuenta de que para conseguir cualquier cosa es necesario hacer un depósito en el ‘banco de objetivos’”.
Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. If anyone says different, they’re lying – it’s human nature. Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you’ve got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK. So, I’ll go back to my favorite phrase and do it!! #KeepPunching
