Messi hace su primer doblete con el Inter Miami (video)

Una actuación protagónica del argentino Lionel Messi por segundo partido consecutivo fue suficiente para que el Inter Miami consiguiera su segunda victoria en la Leagues Cup al derrotar 4-0 al Atlanta United en el DRV PNK Stadium. (Seguir leyendo…)
Chequea el video de los goles:
A joy to watch—unless you're a defender.
Rewind all of Messi's moments from a two-goal, one-assist showing against Atlanta in @LeaguesCup action. pic.twitter.com/MxkGHjIDAf
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023
Busquets 🤝 Messi
Messi puts us in the lead early with his second goal for the Club 👏👏#MIAvATL | 1-0 | 📺#MLSSeasonPass on @AppleTV: https://t.co/JZtEpe9Hfa pic.twitter.com/GKujBMsW1V
— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 25, 2023
Taylor ➡️ Messi for his second of the night to double the lead in the 22nd minute 👏#MIAvATL | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/bVvzkLJdDA
— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 26, 2023
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: