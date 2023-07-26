Messi hace su primer doblete con el Inter Miami (video)

Julio 26, 2023 por Percha


Una actuación protagónica del argentino Lionel Messi por segundo partido consecutivo fue suficiente para que el Inter Miami consiguiera su segunda victoria en la Leagues Cup al derrotar 4-0 al Atlanta United en el DRV PNK Stadium. (Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea el video de los goles:

 

Deportes

