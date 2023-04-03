¿Por qué Jhony Brito es tendencia en las redes?

Los fans siguen hablando de su brillante debut con Los Yanquis:
– Jhony Brito debutó en grande con los Yankees…
El dominicano Jhony Brito brilla en su debut con los Yanquis…
– Jhony Brito deja su huella en victorioso estreno con Yankees…
Chequea algunos de los videos:
Five scoreless innings for Jhony Brito in his MLB debut! 💪
(via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/M5x6i3Fspt
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 2, 2023
"Great experience out there"
Jhony Brito talks about making the start today and how his pitches were working: pic.twitter.com/oSHsXLyROw
— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 2, 2023
"His stuff was really good and he was in the strike zone"
Aaron Boone talks about what impressed him most about Jhony Brito's outing today: pic.twitter.com/n30qgqkDww
— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 2, 2023
Have a debut, Jhony Brito 💪
5 IP
2 H
0 R
6 K
1 BB
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/aRu5PF6QsA pic.twitter.com/DuHi8Fj06e
— YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 2, 2023
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: