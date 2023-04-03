¿Por qué Jhony Brito es tendencia en las redes?

Abril 3, 2023 por Remo


Los fans siguen hablando de su brillante debut con Los Yanquis:
Jhony Brito debutó en grande con los Yankees…
El dominicano Jhony Brito brilla en su debut con los Yanquis…
Jhony Brito deja su huella en victorioso estreno con Yankees…

Chequea algunos de los videos:

Tagged with: ,
Uncategorized

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Caso Calamar: La pareja evangélica cuya opulencia llamó la atención
Árbitro dominicano fue suspendido de por vida
«No había visto un animal con un brazo tan gordo»
Comerciante chino golpea a empleada y los vecinos le saquearon el local
El pleito viral entre Mami Jordan y La Insuperable (video)
NYPD emite advertencia a dueños de vehículos Hyundai y Kia
¿Por qué Liondy es tendencia en Twitter en la República Dominicana?
Boris Johnson turisteando en República Dominicana (foto)
Bad Bunny ayuda a Rey Mysterio Jr. a ganar en WrestleMania(video)
¿Qué está realmente pasando en el Lago Enriquillo?