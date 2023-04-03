¿Por qué Jhony Brito es tendencia en las redes?



Los fans siguen hablando de su brillante debut con Los Yanquis:

– Jhony Brito debutó en grande con los Yankees…

Chequea algunos de los videos:

Five scoreless innings for Jhony Brito in his MLB debut! 💪

Jhony Brito talks about making the start today and how his pitches were working: pic.twitter.com/oSHsXLyROw

"Great experience out there"

"His stuff was really good and he was in the strike zone"

Aaron Boone talks about what impressed him most about Jhony Brito's outing today: pic.twitter.com/n30qgqkDww

— Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 2, 2023