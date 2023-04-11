Policía de Nueva York presenta su nuevo perro robot (video)



(clic en foto pa’ ver el video)

Nueva York.–El alcalde de Nueva York, Eric Adams, y el Departamento de Policía de la ciudad (NYPD) presentaron este martes diversos robots que ayudarán a los agentes a mantener la Gran Manzana segura, entre ellos Digidog, un robot perro policía que fue retirado por el alcalde anterior debido a las críticas.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

.@NYCMayor & @NYPDPC announce 3 new pieces of tech the NYPD will test & utilize to increase officer & resident safety:

-StarChase

-K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)

-“Spot” the Digidog

This tech will be on display for 3 days in Times Square for NYers to see & ask questions. pic.twitter.com/SdNNY9i5te

— Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 11, 2023