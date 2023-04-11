Policía de Nueva York presenta su nuevo perro robot (video)

(clic en foto pa’ ver el video)
Nueva York.–El alcalde de Nueva York, Eric Adams, y el Departamento de Policía de la ciudad (NYPD) presentaron este martes diversos robots que ayudarán a los agentes a mantener la Gran Manzana segura, entre ellos Digidog, un robot perro policía que fue retirado por el alcalde anterior debido a las críticas.( Seguir leyendo…)
.@NYCMayor & @NYPDPC announce 3 new pieces of tech the NYPD will test & utilize to increase officer & resident safety:
-StarChase
-K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)
-“Spot” the Digidog
This tech will be on display for 3 days in Times Square for NYers to see & ask questions. pic.twitter.com/SdNNY9i5te
— Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 11, 2023
Digidog makes an appearance. NYPD says the department spent $750k of forfeiture money to purchase the technology. Maddrey says it will only be used at his orders. pic.twitter.com/krxNjMcYfv
— Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) April 11, 2023
