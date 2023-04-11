Policía de Nueva York presenta su nuevo perro robot (video)

Abril 11, 2023 por Remo


(clic en foto pa’ ver el video)
Nueva York.–El alcalde de Nueva York, Eric Adams, y el Departamento de Policía de la ciudad (NYPD) presentaron este martes diversos robots que ayudarán a los agentes a mantener la Gran Manzana segura, entre ellos Digidog, un robot perro policía que fue retirado por el alcalde anterior debido a las críticas.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

 

Estados Unidos, Nueva York

