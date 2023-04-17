La tipa con el afro más grande del mundo (fotos)

Abril 17, 2023 por Remo

Esta mujer de 47 años de Luisiana, Estados Unidos, tardó 24 años en que el peinado tenga su fisonomía actual. La decisión no fue ganar el Guinness: “No decidí dejarme crecer un afro tanto como decidí volverme natural”, aseguró ella a Guinness. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)

Chequea algunas imágenes de su caco:

Uncategorized

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Detienen implicada en el tumbe a Luis Polonia
Dominicanos en Suiza
Quería brillar y lo brillaron
Engañó a la justicia para salvar a su ex porque él es un famoso artista (video)
Entrando mujer en su carro "a la mala" (video)
Entrenador le decía que le inyectaba complejo B, pero era otra cosa peligrosa
Amelia Vega estaría embarazada de su sexto hijo
El intrigante mensaje de Raphy Pina
'Sophia usa tu inteligencia y explícame lo siguiente...'
Keanu Reeves y su jeva comparten un raro beso en público
.