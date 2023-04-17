La tipa con el afro más grande del mundo (fotos)

Esta mujer de 47 años de Luisiana, Estados Unidos, tardó 24 años en que el peinado tenga su fisonomía actual. La decisión no fue ganar el Guinness: “No decidí dejarme crecer un afro tanto como decidí volverme natural”, aseguró ella a Guinness. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)

Title. Reclaimed. Guinness World Record Holder Largest Female Afro 11 years & counting 👑 💋 Thank you @guinnessworldrecords for re-certifying me & thank you all for your support over the years! @GWR THANK YOU 💋 pic.twitter.com/2BmVg88bil

So, my friend @QuirkyCoils would ask me: “What’s her name”

My response: “I never namer “her””

I always thought is would come to me but it hasn’t. I’m sitting here having coffee and I realized….I’m ready to name “HER” aka my AFRO

So I ask….What shall we name her? @GWR pic.twitter.com/Im7VzPDCl9

— Aevin Dugas (@AevinJude) May 3, 2021