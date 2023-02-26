Nokia cambia su logo por primera vez en casi 60 años

Febrero 26, 2023 por J.C


Nokia anunció este domingo sus planes de cambiar su identidad de marca por primera vez en casi 60 años, con un nuevo logotipo, mientras el fabricante de equipos de telecomunicaciones se centra en un crecimiento agresivo. (Seguir leyendo…)

