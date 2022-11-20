Detienen actriz tras publicar un video sin velo en Irán



La actriz iraní Hengameh Ghaziani ha sido detenida horas después de compartir un video en redes sociales en el que parece en actitud desafiante sin velo, en medio de las protestas que sacuden Irán. (Seguir leyendo…)

*Ver video relacionado:

Famous Iranian actress Hengameh Ghaziani has been arrested, state media said.

She'd earlier removed her hijab and said, "This might be my last (Instagram) post. From this moment on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with Iranian people until my last breath." pic.twitter.com/tSVhUamsna

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 20, 2022