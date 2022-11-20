Detienen actriz tras publicar un video sin velo en Irán

Noviembre 20, 2022 por J.C


La actriz iraní Hengameh Ghaziani ha sido detenida horas después de compartir un video en redes sociales en el que parece en actitud desafiante sin velo, en medio de las protestas que sacuden Irán. (Seguir leyendo…)

*Ver video relacionado:

Internacional

