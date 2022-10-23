Otro cuadro embarrado por activistas (video)

Octubre 23, 2022 por J.C


Dos activistas arrojaron este domingo puré de patatas al cuadro ‘Meules, fin de l’été’, del artista francés Claude Monet, expuesto en el museo Barberini de la ciudad alemana de Potsdam. (Seguir leyendo…)

