Otro cuadro embarrado por activistas (video)



Dos activistas arrojaron este domingo puré de patatas al cuadro ‘Meules, fin de l’été’, del artista francés Claude Monet, expuesto en el museo Barberini de la ciudad alemana de Potsdam. (Seguir leyendo…)

*Vea esto:

We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience.

If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all:

Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting! pic.twitter.com/HBeZL69QTZ

— Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) October 23, 2022