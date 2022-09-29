VIDEO | Mira cómo este avión se enfrenta al huracán Ian

Septiembre 29, 2022 por Remo


Mientras millones de residentes de Florida se preparaban para el huracán Ian , un equipo de personal de la Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (NOAA) se subió a un avión y se dirigió directamente hacia él.(Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

Internacional

