Balacera y video del ataque a policías en la Gran Parada Dominicana del Bronx



Un hombre abrió fuego hiriendo a una persona el domingo a lo largo de la ruta del bullicioso Desfile Dominicano de El Bronx (NYC), que había sido inaugurado por el alcalde Eric Adams horas antes.

La víctima fue alcanzada en el brazo por disparos cerca de Grand Concourse y Eliot Place poco antes de las 5 p.m. del domingo, mientras el desfile aún avanzaba, dijeron fuentes policiales. (Seguir leyendo…)

Un video también captó que varios policías fueron golpeados y les lanzaron botellas de vidrio al ser atacados al parecer por personas que estaban bebiendo durante el arresto de un hombre armado, al final del desfile dominicano entre 168th Street y Sheridan Avenue cerca de las 7:30 p.m. del domingo, informó New York Post.

This was in the Bronx. The cops there were trying to make an arrest when the local thugs decided to get involved. That glass breaking sound you hear is “airmail”; them throwing glass bottles at the cops.

When is this city going to be sick and tired of being sick and tired? pic.twitter.com/FNx3w2mM2b

