Viral | Cocodrilo vs. anciano con sartén (ya tu sabe)

La épica batalla que se volvió viral entre un hombre y un cocodrilo a sartenazos( Seguir leyendo…)
Chequea video a continuación
A Northern Territory man has scared off a snappy crocodile with a frying pan after it rushed at him with its mouth agape.
A publican, local legend named 'King Kai Hansen', on Goat Island struck the croc on the nose twice, before the reptile scurried back into the water. pic.twitter.com/zNQ5wvZ5S8
