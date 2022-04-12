Autoridades identifican a ‘persona de interés’ en relación con el tiroteo en Brooklyn

Abril 12, 2022 por Remo


Nueva York.–El hombre fue identificado como Frank R. James. La policía no tiene evidencia de que fuera la misma persona que realmente cometió el tiroteo.( Seguir leyendo…)

