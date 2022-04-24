Apuñalan sacerdote en plena misa en Francia

Abril 24, 2022 por J.C


El hombre que este domingo por la mañana dejó malherido a un cura en una iglesia de Niza con un cuchillo y provocó cortes superficiales a una religiosa antes de ser arrestado es un desequilibrado mental, lo que excluye la hipótesis de un atentado terrorista, anunciaron las autoridades. (Seguir leyendo…)

Internacional

