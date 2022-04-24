Apuñalan sacerdote en plena misa en Francia



El hombre que este domingo por la mañana dejó malherido a un cura en una iglesia de Niza con un cuchillo y provocó cortes superficiales a una religiosa antes de ser arrestado es un desequilibrado mental, lo que excluye la hipótesis de un atentado terrorista, anunciaron las autoridades. (Seguir leyendo…)

#BreakingNews | #France: Priest stabbed with a kinfe in the Saint Pierre d'Arene church in the city of #Nice.

Police arrested one man in connection to the attack.

Photo by @cestrosi pic.twitter.com/2nbzTo1tfm

— The Story News (@TheStoryNews_) April 24, 2022