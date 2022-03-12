Luchador WWE se rompe el cuello tras suplex

El luchador Big E, confirmó que tiene el cuello roto tras el aparatoso accidente que sufrió este viernes en el show Smack Down de la WWE tras caer de cabeza afuera del ring. (Seguir leyendo…)
🚨 POR DIOS QUE BIG E SE ENCUENTRE BIEN… 🥺🙏🏼 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/r8wGKJehbZ
— Royal Wrestling (@RoyalWrestling_) March 12, 2022
OH NO❗️HAN TENIDO QUE RETIRAR A BIG E EN CAMILLA DURANTE LOS COMERCIALES 🚨
NO PUEDE SER… 💔 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kfZVMJT3Dw
— Royal Wrestling (@RoyalWrestling_) March 12, 2022
