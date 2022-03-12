Luchador WWE se rompe el cuello tras suplex

Marzo 12, 2022 por J.C


El luchador Big E, confirmó que tiene el cuello roto tras el aparatoso accidente que sufrió este viernes en el show Smack Down de la WWE tras caer de cabeza afuera del ring. (Seguir leyendo…)

