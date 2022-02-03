La NBA presenta el trofeo Kobe Bryant



La NBA dio a conocer cómo es el nuevo trofeo que se entregará al MVP del Juego de Estrellas de 2022 y que está dedicado a Kobe Bryant.

Take a closer look at the newly designed NBA All-Star trophies the NBA unveiled today in celebration of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wWb7tYTAYo

The NBA today unveiled its lineup of newly designed NBA All-Star trophies in celebration of the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. The lineup of hardware is headlined by The Kobe Bryant Trophy, which will be awarded to the NBA All-Star Game MVP. pic.twitter.com/dFs24Lxhg2

— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) February 3, 2022