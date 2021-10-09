Policías estrellan a parapléjico en Ohio (Video)



El Departamento de Policía de la ciudad de Dayton (Ohio) compartió un video, grabado por la cámara corporal de un agente, en el que se ve cómo con sus colegas sacaron por la fuerza a un parapléjico de su automóvil y luego lo tiraron al suelo. El incidente ocurrió el pasado 30 de septiembre. (Seguir leyendo…)

Dayton PD pulled over Clifford Owensby & violently PULLED him out of the vehicle after learning that he was a paraplegic who couldn't use his legs. Cops SHOULD treat citizens with respect. Instead, police had no regard for the wellbeing of this man. Unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/M2D40cri9w

— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 8, 2021