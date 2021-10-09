Policías estrellan a parapléjico en Ohio (Video)

Octubre 9, 2021 por J.C


El Departamento de Policía de la ciudad de Dayton (Ohio) compartió un video, grabado por la cámara corporal de un agente, en el que se ve cómo con sus colegas sacaron por la fuerza a un parapléjico de su automóvil y luego lo tiraron al suelo. El incidente ocurrió el pasado 30 de septiembre. (Seguir leyendo…)

Tagged with:
Estados Unidos, Internacional

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Lo que pasa con Anthony Santos (video)
Viral: Una nube en el cielo "dibuja" el mapa de República Dominicana
'Lo que se quiere ocultar sobre Leslie Rosado' (video)
¿Cuánto dinero gana realmente un camionero en USA?
“Ete' tipo casi me mata porque le topé a su maldito vehículo”
Más sobre la riña donde estuvo involucrado Cesar "El Abusador"
Misteriosa tercera persona relacionada al caso Leslie Rosado
Mami Jordan: 'Me entregué. Vine a pedir disculpas'
Miguel Ortega revela el audio de la propuesta indecorosa
El regreso del Comic Con de Nueva York 2021 (video)