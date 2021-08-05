Rescate de último segundo

Agosto 5, 2021 por Remo


(clic en foto pa’ ver el video)

‘Un hombre en silla de ruedas terminó de alguna manera en las vías del metro. Afortunadamente, un buen samaritano saltó y rescató al hombre unos diez segundos antes de que el tren llegara a la estación’

Nueva York

