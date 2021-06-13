Primera gran ola de calor de la temporada en USA

Junio 13, 2021 por J.C


La primera gran ola de calor de la temporada podría establecer récords a finales de este fin de semana en el suroeste del país, trayendo un calor potencialmente mortal y temperaturas que podrían dispararse a tres dígitos durante la próxima semana. (Seguir leyendo…)

Estados Unidos, Internacional

