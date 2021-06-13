Primera gran ola de calor de la temporada en USA



La primera gran ola de calor de la temporada podría establecer récords a finales de este fin de semana en el suroeste del país, trayendo un calor potencialmente mortal y temperaturas que podrían dispararse a tres dígitos durante la próxima semana. (Seguir leyendo…)

A heat wave heads up! Excessive heat is forecast for much of the western and north-central U.S. starting next Monday. Forecast highs at or above 100 are likely for the Great Basin, Central/Northern Rockies, and Northern Plains as well as into the 110s in the Desert Southwest. pic.twitter.com/gSE5Epf3pC

— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 12, 2021