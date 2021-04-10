Tesla muestra sistema de túnel subterráneo



Miembros de la prensa local de Las Vegas fueron invitados a una presentación exclusiva del proyecto de Tesla para el tráfico vehicular en la ciudad. Básicamente se trata de un innovador sistema de transporte con túneles subterráneos. (Seguir leyendo…)

Footage of what it looks like when a @Tesla is traveling through the @boringcompany ’s Convention Center Loop. #vegas #boringcompany pic.twitter.com/ph1DJoTYBi

At full capacity the Boring Company’s Convention Center Loop can transport 4,400 people per hour in its 62 vehicles fleet. This June’s World of Concrete show will be its first big test. #vegas #boringcompany #elonmusk pic.twitter.com/LX6xtEFtth

— Mick Akers (@mickakers) April 9, 2021