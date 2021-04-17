NASA contrata a SpaceX para regreso a la Luna

Abril 17, 2021 por J.C


La estadounidense Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y el Espacio (NASA, por sus siglas en inglés) adjudicó a SpaceX un contrato por 2.890 millones de dólares para llevar de nuevo astronautas a la Luna en 2024 al considerar que la empresa «tiene todo lo que necesitan» para sus misiones lunares. (Seguir leyendo…)

Ciencia, Estados Unidos, Tecnología

