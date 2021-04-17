NASA contrata a SpaceX para regreso a la Luna



La estadounidense Administración Nacional de Aeronáutica y el Espacio (NASA, por sus siglas en inglés) adjudicó a SpaceX un contrato por 2.890 millones de dólares para llevar de nuevo astronautas a la Luna en 2024 al considerar que la empresa «tiene todo lo que necesitan» para sus misiones lunares. (Seguir leyendo…)

.@NASA has selected @SpaceX to continue the development of its Human Landing System for the #Artemis program.

The Human Landing System will take astronauts from lunar orbit to the lunar surface and back. Read the full announcement: https://t.co/tkojemwUUr pic.twitter.com/bvOX6DQsXA

— NASA’s Artemis Program (@NASAArtemis) April 16, 2021