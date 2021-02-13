Así fue el terremoto en Fukushima

Febrero 13, 2021 por Remo


Un terremoto magnitud 7,0 tuvo lugar el sábado por la noche ante la costa este de Japón y llegó a notarse en Tokio, aunque las autoridades no emitieron una alerta tsunami. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)

Chequea video a continuación

