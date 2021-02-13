Así fue el terremoto en Fukushima

Un terremoto magnitud 7,0 tuvo lugar el sábado por la noche ante la costa este de Japón y llegó a notarse en Tokio, aunque las autoridades no emitieron una alerta tsunami. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)
Chequea video a continuación
En Fukushima, Japón, no hay alerta de tsunami pese al terremoto de magnitud 7.1 de este sábado. pic.twitter.com/bsEWhO1pTf
— 🅸🅽🅵🅾🆂🅸🆂🅼🅾🅻🅾🅶🅸🅲 (@EarthquakeChil1) February 13, 2021
Powerful #Earthquake Strikes #Japan
The epicenter of the quake was off the coast of #Fukushima Prefecture, the site of a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 that killed thousands and caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant.
— World eNews (@socialbook1) February 13, 2021
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: