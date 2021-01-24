Tremenda sorpresa para a limpiadora



Un grupo de vecinos de un edificio en Nueva York sorprendió su limpiadora y decidió pagarle el alquiler de un penthouse durante 2 años en el mismo complejo en reconocimiento a su labor. Los benefactores grabaron un video para captar la reacción de la mujer.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

This hard working and loyal cleaning woman who hit hard times during the Pandemic was given an apartment thanks to all the people who lived in the building where she worked– She's given a 2 year lease.

