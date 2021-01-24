Tremenda sorpresa para a limpiadora

Enero 24, 2021 por Remo


Un grupo de vecinos de un edificio en Nueva York sorprendió su limpiadora y decidió pagarle el alquiler de un penthouse durante 2 años en el mismo complejo en reconocimiento a su labor. Los benefactores grabaron un video para captar la reacción de la mujer.( Seguir leyendo…)

Chequea video a continuación

