Biden visita tumba de su hijo el día de elecciones

Noviembre 3, 2020 por Remo


El exvicepresidente Joe Biden inició el día al asistir a una misa y luego visitar la tumba de su hijo Beau en Greenville, Delaware. (Sigue leyendo aquí…)

Chequea video a continuación

