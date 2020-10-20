Nuevo récord: Carro rompió la barrera de los 500 km/h



Con una marca de 316.11 millas por hora (508.73 km/h), el superdeportivo SSC Tuatara se transformó en el vehículo de producción más rápido del mundo.

El SSC realizó sus pruebas de acuerdo con las especificaciones del récord mundial Guinness, pero los resultados aún no han sido certificados oficialmente por la organización, informó Cnet. (Seguir leyendo…)

Madness: Bugatti's 304mph top speed has been broken🥵

Short clip of the SSC Tuatara hitting 532km/h top speed…that is 331mph on the road.

Power: 5.9L V8 twin-turbo

Output: 1350hp or 1750 on E85

Top Speed: 532km/h (331mph)

Avg Speed: 508km/h (316mph) pic.twitter.com/oGWh937C35

— Earl Karanja (@Earlsimxx) October 19, 2020