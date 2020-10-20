Nuevo récord: Carro rompió la barrera de los 500 km/h

Octubre 20, 2020 por Percha


Con una marca de 316.11 millas por hora (508.73 km/h), el superdeportivo SSC Tuatara se transformó en el vehículo de producción más rápido del mundo.

El SSC realizó sus pruebas de acuerdo con las especificaciones del récord mundial Guinness, pero los resultados aún no han sido certificados oficialmente por la organización, informó Cnet. (Seguir leyendo…)

Carros

¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí:

El blog dominicano más visitado del mundo

contáctenos

Calientes
Se filtra nuevo audio de Nuria y Kimberly
Último mensaje | ‘Pensaba que el Covid no existía’
Video | Lágrimas de la rubia del toque de queda
Apresan mujeres captadas en video viral
Video | 'Devuelva eso maldito cuarto'
Miguel Céspedes revela causa de la muerte de su madre
Las Fuerzas Armadas cancelarán 7 mil botellas
Mordido durante 15 minutos
Le entran a 'curriculumtazos' limpio a yipeta presidencial
Hermano de Soto Jiménez: 'Llama a tu superior y que venga él a llevarme'