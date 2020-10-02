Mike Pence y su jeva dan negativo

Octubre 2, 2020 por Percha


El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, dio negativo este viernes a la prueba de covid-19, anunció la Casa Blanca después de que el mandatario, Donald Trump, informara que contrajo el virus y está en cuarentena.

«El vicepresidente Pence y la segunda dama dieron negativo para el covid-19. El vicepresidente Pence sigue teniendo un buen estado de salud y le desea lo mejor a los Trump en su recuperación», declaró en Twitter su portavoz, Devin O’Malley.

Internacional

