El ruso y el logo dominicano

View this post on Instagram

Hello 🙂 I wish I speak Spanish today. Wow. I’m the author of this K logo from 2014 and a simple person originally from a small city in Russia. I have dozens of DMs right now by good people from Dominican Republic and the same amounts of emails. First of all, thanks a lot to all people who sent me the information and supported me in this case, that means a lot ❤️ second, I’ve never participated in that country branding creating process and the logo was never on sold in any stock galleries (never did that for any of the logos I’ve ever done). I’m not sure yet how to react in this situation, my life is quite complex already in this crazy times of the pandemic. But when I’ll get more information I’ll immediately bring up an update here. Thanks again and stay safe 🙏