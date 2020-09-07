Arrestan artista urbano por violar toque de queda

Bulova: «El toque de queda tiene 7 meses y a mí nunca me habían parado».
View this post on Instagram
Que lío topó point la maco buche de pavo 🦃!!
A post shared by "EL LiDER” Somos Topo Point (@arismendymanon) on Sep 6, 2020 at 8:16pm PDT
Que lío topó point la maco buche de pavo 🦃!!
A post shared by "EL LiDER” Somos Topo Point (@arismendymanon) on Sep 6, 2020 at 8:16pm PDT
View this post on Instagram
Amaneció preso buche pavo anoche !!!!
A post shared by "EL LiDER” Somos Topo Point (@arismendymanon) on Sep 6, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT
Amaneció preso buche pavo anoche !!!!
A post shared by "EL LiDER” Somos Topo Point (@arismendymanon) on Sep 6, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT
contáctenos
¿Tú que opinas? Cuéntalo aquí: