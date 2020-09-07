Arrestan artista urbano por violar toque de queda

Septiembre 6, 2020 por Percha


Bulova: «El toque de queda tiene 7 meses y a mí nunca me habían parado».

Amaneció preso buche pavo anoche !!!!

