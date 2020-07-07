Bad Bunny posa para Playboy

Vea parte de la sesión de fotos, realizada en Puerto Rico.
on my 24th birthday, the universe presented me with a surreal opportunity: the chance to interview @badbunnypr for @playboy in my hometown. After March 1st, an evening of Grecian-style Versace film photos and discussions of allyship, sex, and an inclusive framework for the future of reggaetton with the humblest and most unassuming Pisces in the game, you know what happens next. Several pushbacks, delays, edits, translations, transcriptions, another album, and a global pandemic later, I can still only feel deeply grateful. That day, and those thereafter, I learned so much about myself as a journalist, about the community of Latinx music writers that surrounds me, and the way we’re trying to shift the way we discuss quote-unquote Latin Music. Writing this article without using the word ‘urbano’, and with an explicitly queer lens, was a deliberate choice, and a tough one considering who Benito is—big shoutout to writers like @brujacore and @jabladora and all the others who I read intensely as I wrote this and who paved the way for me and other early-career journalists to find more nuanced ways to discuss the music coming out of our countries and diasporas. I want to give an enormous thank you to @arielakozin for cold-emailing a relatively green reporter and encouraging a poetic/spiritual angle to discuss the reigning god of Latin trap. It still feels crazy that this one is finally out, and that I got to tell this story in both of my languages…all the beautiful official photos are by @stillz + I’ve included some BTS shots of my own. Humbled to present you Playboy’s first digital cover…y’all know where the link is🌹
