Trump ordena arrestar a quienes derriben estatuas



Donald Trump por Twitter

He autorizado al Gobierno Federal a arrestar a cualquier persona que destruya cualquier monumento, estatua u otra propiedad federal en los Estados Unidos con hasta 10 años de prisión.

I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent…..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020