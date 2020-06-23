Trump ordena arrestar a quienes derriben estatuas

Junio 23, 2020 por Remo


Donald Trump por Twitter
He autorizado al Gobierno Federal a arrestar a cualquier persona que destruya cualquier monumento, estatua u otra propiedad federal en los Estados Unidos con hasta 10 años de prisión.

